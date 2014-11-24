Nov 24 Generic drugmaker Actavis Plc is
planning to cut employees and expand in China, a Bloomberg
report said citing an interview by Chief Executive Officer Brent
Saunders on Bloomberg Television.
However, the report did not say how many positions will be
eliminated.
Earlier in November, Botox maker Allergan Inc
accepted a $66 billion takeover bid from Actavis, ending a
seven-month hostile pursuit by activist investor William Ackman
and Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc.
Brent Saunders had said in the interview that there are
overlaps in corporate functions, including human relations and
finance, the report noted. (bloom.bg/11QY3dX).
Actavis was not immediately available for a comment.
(Reporting By Krishna Chaithanya)