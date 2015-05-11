* Expects 2015 rev of $20.5-$21 bln; adj rev of $22-$22.5 bln

* Expects double-digit sales growth in Allergan business - CEO

* Actavis initial forecast historically conservative - analysts

* Shares jump as much as 4.2 pct to $305.11 (Adds analyst and CEO comments, updates shares)

By Vidya L Nathan

May 11 Drugmaker Actavis Plc expects its full-year revenue to rise at least 57 percent, helped by double-digit growth from the Allergan business it bought in March.

Sales of Allergan products for 15 days and the drugs acquired with the Forest Laboratories deal helped Actavis beat revenue estimate in the quarter ended March 31.

Allergan business contributed $258 million to Actavis net revenue in the quarter.

Actavis, whose shares were up 3 percent, outbid Canadian drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc and activist investor William Ackman in November in their seven-month pursuit for the Botox maker.

Actavis forecast 2015 revenue of $20.5 billion to $21 billion. On an adjusted basis, the company expects revenue of $22 billion to $22.5 billion.

Analysts on average were expecting $21.46 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Analysts termed Actavis forecast "conservative" and said the drugmaker usually raises its forecast as the year progresses.

"The new guidance should provide investors with confidence that Actavis is well on its way of delivering on the promises of cost cuts and growth," BMO Capital Markets analyst David Maris wrote.

The third largest generic drugmaker forecast a full-year adjusted profit of $17.00 to $18.50 per share, largely above analysts' average expectation of $17.70.

"As we have mentioned before, we believe the Allergan business was firing on all cylinders and will provide notable strength and earnings reliability to the Actavis business," analyst Maris said.

Sales of Allergan products, including Botox, rose 13 percent in the first quarter, Actavis said.

Actavis reported better-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue as sales of branded drugs in North America tripled.

Higher sales of its treatment for dementia of Alzheimer's type, and female health products pushed up branded sales. Actavis gained dementia drug Namenda when it bought Forest Laboratories in July.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned $4.30 per share, handily beating analysts expectation of $3.93 per share.

Revenue rose 60 percent to $4.23 billion, above the estimated $4.03 billion. Quarterly sales of its branded drugs in North America was $1.72 billion.

Actavis shares were up about 3.5 percent at $303.18 in midday trading. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)