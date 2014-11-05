(Recasts to focus on possible Allergan deal)
Nov 5 The top executive of Actavis Inc,
which sources say is pursuing a "white knight" acquisition of
Allergan Inc, made a case Wednesday for doing a deal,
saying the drug company could continue to grow earnings and
manage its debt load.
"If there was an opportunity, I think we've demonstrated as
a team that if it was the right strategic opportunity with
strong financial fundamentals that created long term enduring
growth for our company, we would be very interested," Actavis
Chief Executive Brent Saunders told analysts during a conference
call to discuss third-quarter earnings.
During the call, Deutsche Bank analyst Gregory Gilbert asked
Saunders about the importance of biologics, and quipped on a
potential name for the merged companies: "I'll skip the
"Actergan" question for now."
Saunders responded, "Is that like Bennifer? You coined the
first new phrase there?" - referring to a name used by the media
for celebrities Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez when they were
dating.
"I just wanted to get it on the record," Gilbert said.
A "white knight" deal is a takeover by a favored party of a
company in the midst of a hostile acquisition. Saunders was not
specifically asked during the conference call about Allergan,
which has been fighting a hostile takeover by Valeant
Pharmaceuticals Inc for six months.
He discussed debt levels, capital deployment and bringing
shareholders on board with a vote if required.
"I think given the need for consolidation and what's
happening in our industry ... companies that aren't investing
for long term value creation and long term growth are missing an
opportunity," he said.
Allergan disclosed earlier this week it had been approached
by another party about a deal, and sources familiar with the
situation had said the company was Actavis.
Earlier on Wednesday, Actavis reported better-than-expected
quarterly results on strong growth in its branded drug business
in North America.
On an adjusted basis, the company earned $3.19 per share,
and revenue grew 46 percent to $3.68 billion. Analysts on
average expected a profit of $$3.10 on revenue of $3.63 billion,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Those figures include $874 million for amortization of
assets acquired when it bought Warner Chilcott and Forest
Laboratories.
(Reporting by Caroline Humer and Ankur Banajaree in Bangalore;
Editing by Bernadette Baum)