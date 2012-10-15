* Sandoz, Par to get divested drug assets
* Watson deal will close late October, early November
WASHINGTON Oct 15 Watson Pharmaceuticals
has won U.S. antitrust approval to buy Swiss peer
Actavis Inc on the condition that it sell a number of their
current and future products to two other companies, the Federal
Trade Commission said on Monday.
The $5.9 billion deal won approval in Europe on Oct. 5.
New Jersey-based Watson is one of the world's biggest
suppliers of generic drugs.
The FTC said it would require the two companies to sell the
rights and assets of 18 drugs to Sandoz International and Par
Pharmaceuticals.
The FTC required the companies to divest drugs such as the
generic version of the anti-smoking drug Zyban, the generic
version of the high blood pressure drug Cardizem CD, and the
generic version of the fentanyl patch system for chronic pain.
It also has drugs in the pipeline that it must divest, such as
the generic version of the attention deficit drug Adderall XR.
Fourteen of the drugs are being sold to Par Pharmaceuticals
and four are being sold to Sandoz.
Watson said the U.S. approval was the last one needed. It
said it expected the transaction to close in late October or
early November.