December 2 Actelion Ltd :

* Announced on Monday the submission of centralized Marketing Authorisation Application (MAA) to European Medicines Agency (EMA) for selexipag (Uptravi(R)) in treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH)

* Said submissions to US Food and Drug Administration and other territories are forthcoming

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)