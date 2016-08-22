BRIEF-RPG Life Sciences Dec qtr profit falls
* RPG Life Sciences Ltd - dec quarter net profit 5.5 million rupees versus profit 46.7 million rupees year ago
ZURICH Aug 22 Swiss biotech company Actelion has completed its first-line share purchase programme which represented more than 8 percent of its shares, it said on Monday.
The company, based near Basel, said it purchased 10 million of its own shares, which represents 8.31 percent of issued shares at the time the share purchases started. The buyback ran from Dec. 9, 2013 to Aug. 19, 2016.
The shares were used for the reactive servicing of existing employee option and share ownership programmes, the company said in a statement. (Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields)
* RPG Life Sciences Ltd - dec quarter net profit 5.5 million rupees versus profit 46.7 million rupees year ago
* Emergent Biosolutions initiates Niaid-funded phase 1B clinical study to evaluate broad-spectrum antiviral UV-4B for dengue
* Ophthotech Corp says Glenn P. Sblendorio assumes position of president and Keith Westby takes on role of chief operating officer