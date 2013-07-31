BRIEF-Shanghai Shyndec Pharmaceutical completes stakes and asset acquisition via share issue, cash
March 9 Shanghai Shyndec Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.:
ZURICH, July 31 Actelion said it will acquire Ceptaris, a privately held U.S.-based specialty pharmaceutical company developing a topical drug, Valchlor, to treat a form of cancer.
Allschwil-based Actelion said it already paid Ceptaris $25 million and will pay another $225 million when the deal closes. The deal is contingent on Valchlor clinching approval from the U.S. health regulator.
"We expect the transaction to become cash-accretive before the end of 2014," Actelion executive Nicholas Franco said in a statement on Wednesday. (Reporting By Katharina Bart)
* Says declared an interim dividend of INR 0.60 per equity share Source text:http://bit.ly/2m5xsF5 Further company coverage:
* Says shareholder plans to unload up to 1.7 percent stake in the company at no lower than 37 yuan per share before June 30, 2017