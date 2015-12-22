BRIEF-Tesla Q1 production totaled 25,418 vehicles
* delivered just over 25,000 vehicles in Q1, of which approx 13,450 were model s and approx 11,550 were model X
ZURICH Dec 22 Actelion Ltd has received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to bring its pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) drug selexipag, or Uptravi, to the market.
The Swiss company said selexipag, indicated as a treatment to delay disease progression and reduce risk of hospitalization for PAH, will be made available to patients in the United States in early January 2016.
The company is still working with health authorities to obtain regulatory approval outside the United States. (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
LONDON, April 2 British consumer goods group Reckitt Benckiser is considering the sale of its foods business, which includes French's, its top-selling U.S. mustard brand, to help fund its $16.6 billion takeover of baby food maker Mead Johnson, British newspaper The Sunday Times said.