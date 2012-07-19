ZURICH, July 19 Europe's biggest biotech
company, Actelion, said on Thursday recently announced
cost cuts should boost profit this year as it posted a profit
for the first-half of 2012.
Net income for the first half of the year rose to 173.7
million Swiss francs ($177.39 million), compared with a net loss
of 262.3 million a year earlier, the firm said.
Actelion now expects core earnings to grow in the mid
single-digit percentage range for 2012. Previously, it had
guided for no 2012 core earnings growth.
The firm is bracing for the patent expiry in 2015 of its
pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) blockbuster Tracleer,
which currently accounts for around 90 percent of group sales.
Its big drug hope is PAH treatment macitentan, which
received a boost as a viable top seller earlier this year after
it beat expectations in a key clinical trial.
($1 = 0.9792 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Catherine Bosley)