BRIEF-Ameco Medical Industries FY profit rises
* FY net profit after tax EGP 8.6 million versus EGP 8.4 million year ago
ZURICH Aug 26 Swiss biotech firm Actelion said an important condition for its acquisition of privately-held Ceptaris was met with Ceptaris gaining U.S. approval for its Valchlor gel.
The companies are now completing further closing conditions before the acquisition is concluded, Actelion said in a statement on Monday.
The U.S. health regulator FDA has approved Ceptaris Therapeutics' topical drug for treatment of a rare form of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, Actelion said.
The Allschwil-based company said in July it already paid Ceptaris $25 million and will pay another $225 million when the deal closes.
(Reporting by Alice Baghdjian)
March 9 United BioPharma Inc: * Says no dividend for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/f8BCYi Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it will issue 10 million new shares of its common stock with par value of T$10 per share and issue price at T$55 to T$75 per share for development of new drug