LONDON Jan 26 Advisers could pocket up to $100
million in fees from Johnson & Johnson's $30 billion
acquisition of Swiss biotech firm Actelion, the largest
takeover of a European healthcare business in more than a
decade.
Four investment banks will share the advisory pot; J&J could
cough up $30-$40 million in fees to its advisers, Lazard and
Citi, while Actelion is expected to pay $45-$60 million to Bank
of America and Credit Suisse, according to estimates from
Thomson Reuters/Freeman Consulting.
Lazard, which acted as lead adviser to J&J, is set to earn
the most, followed by Bank of America, which acted as Actelion's
lead adviser.
The deal is the biggest takeover with a European pharma
business as target since Sanofi-Synthelabo acquired rival
Aventis 13 years ago to forge what is now Sanofi.
It ranks as the third biggest globally in any sector this
year, after British American Tobacco's $49.4 billion
acquisition of U.S. rival Reynolds American Inc and a
$49 billion all-share merger between Italy's Luxottica
and France's Essilor to create a global eyewear
powerhouse.
The sale of Actelion, announced on Thursday after weeks of
exclusive negotiations, is yet another windfall for M&A bankers,
showing that Europe remains an attractive region for corporate
deals despite uncertainty over Brexit and upcoming elections in
France, Germany and the Netherlands.
Global M&A activity fell 16 percent in 2016, while
acquisitions of European companies dropped 13 percent to $756
billion, according to Thomson Reuters data. Advisory fees
attached to global M&A deals fell 2 percent to $27 billion.
(Editing by Pravin Char)