Dec 13 U.S. healthcare company Johnson & Johnson said on Tuesday it has ended discussions with Actelion regarding a potential deal with Europe's largest biotech firm.

J&J said it was not able to reach an agreement that it believed would create adequate value for its shareholders. J&J said in November that it was in preliminary talks with Actelion about a takeover of the firm, then valued at about $20 billion. (Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)