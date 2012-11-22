* Move follows U.S. submission in October
* Macitentan pegged as a follow-up to top-selling Tracleer
(Adds detail, rewrites throughout)
ZURICH Nov 22 Actelion has submitted
heart and lung drug macitentan to European health regulators,
the second major step for the drug the Swiss group is
positioning as a viable successor to its current top seller.
"The European Medicines Agency will now start the formal
review process," Actelion said on Thursday. It plans to sell the
drug under the brand name Opsumit.
Actelion, which submitted the treatment to the U.S. health
regulator a month ago, issued data last month showing macitentan
prolonged overall survival by more than a third in a clinical
trial.
The company is banking on macitentan to replace top-seller
Tracleer which, like macitentan, also treats pulmonary arterial
hypertension (PAH) and currently accounts for around 90 percent
of group sales. Tracleer goes off patent from 2015 and faces
growing competition from Gilead's Letairis.
Actelion is continuing to prepare macitentan submissions in
Switzerland and major markets around the world, the company
said.
(Reporting By Katharina Bart; Editing by Dan Lalor)