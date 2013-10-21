ZURICH Oct 21 Swiss biotech company Actelion intends for its new heart and lung drug Opsumit to be more successful than its current mainstay product Tracleer, the company's chief operating officer said on Monday.

"We want to make it a bigger drug than Tracleer today," Otto Schwarz told an analyst call. Tracleer had sales of 1.5 billion Swiss francs ($1.66 billion) in 2012.

Actelion's pulmonary arterial hypertension drug Opsumit won approval from U.S. health regulators on Friday, boosting confidence that the company has a viable successor to Tracleer, which loses exclusivity from 2015.

Schwarz said Actelion expects to start selling Opsumit in the first half of November.

($1 = 0.9017 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Michael Shields)