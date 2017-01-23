ZURICH Jan 23 Actelion's Opsumit drug missed a primary endpoint in a study of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension due to Eisenmenger Syndrome, a doctor involved in leading the trial said in a statement issued by the Swiss drugmaker on Monday.

"Although the results point towards a benefit of treatment with macitentan (Opsumit), we do not see a significant treatment effect on the primary endpoint of exercise capacity as measured in the 6 minute walk test," said Nazzareno Galie, head of the Pulmonary Hypertension Center at the University of Bologna's Institute of Cardiology.

The result may have been influenced by an "unexpected improvement" in the study's placebo arm, Galie said, but added that researchers must "fully analyze the data to understand what could have caused this phenomenon". (Reporting by John Miller)