ZURICH Jan 5 Swiss drug company Actelion
foresees an average gross price of $160,000 to
$170,000 annually per patient for Uptravi, its new pulmonary
arterial hypertension medicine, Chief Operating Officer Otto
Schwarz told analysts on Tuesday.
Uptravi won approval from the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration last month and went on sale this week.
Chief Executive Officer Jean-Paul Clozel said on the same
call with analysts that he was "not optimistic" about the
prospects of finding large merger and acquisition targets at
attractive prices.
