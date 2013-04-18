* 60 pct of shareholders reject compensation report
* Influential shareholder groups had recommended 'no' vote
* Swiss citizens have voted strict controls on executive pay
BASEL, April 18 Actelion shareholders
voted on Thursday against the biotechnology company's executive
pay plan for 2012, making it the second Swiss company in as many
weeks to have its compensation proposals rejected.
More than 60 percent of shareholders voted against the plan,
which includes 5.2 million Swiss francs ($5.6 million) in 2012
compensation for founder and Chief Executive Jean-Paul Clozel.
Influential shareholder groups Ethos, Actares and ISS had
urged shareholders to reject the pay plans, even after Actelion
made changes to its compensation report. Just 55 percent of
shareholders backed its remuneration proposals last year.
"We will now continue our dialogue with shareholders to
really design and implement a remuneration consistent with
today's environment and the needs of the company and its
owners," Chairman Jean-Pierre Garnier told the meeting in Basel.
Actelion's biggest shareholders beside its managers, who
hold a 10.5 percent stake in the firm, are Orbis Investment
Management Limited and investor Rudolf Maag.
Anger over pay has run high in Switzerland since the
government was forced to bail out bank UBS blamed on a
lavish bonus culture that fuelled risky investments.
Swiss citizens voted in a referendum in March to introduce
some of the world's strictest controls on executive pay. That
included giving shareholders a binding vote on compensation at
listed companies in future.
Last week, Julius Baer shareholders also rejected
the pay plans of the Swiss private bank.
A $78 million pay-off for outgoing Novartis chairman Daniel
Vasella stirred widespread outrage over corporate excess, which
forced the drugmaker to scrap the payment.
($1 = 0.9312 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Paul Arnold; Writing by Caroline Copley; Editing
by Tom Pfeiffer)