ZURICH Oct 20 Actelion raised its 2015 earnings
forecast as sales of its new drug to treat pulmonary arterial
hypertension beat analyst expectations.
Actelion said nine-month net income was 452 million francs,
down from 566 million francs for the same period last year.
The Swiss biotechnology company now expects core earnings
growth to exceed 20 percent, up from a previous forecast of mid-
to high-teen growth.
Third-quarter sales of its new pulmonary arterial
hypertension drug Opsumit were 147 million Swiss francs
($153.80 million) versus 125 million francs forecast by
analysts.
"We are particularly pleased with the strong third quarter
performance as the launch momentum for Opsumit continues
unabated," said Chief Financial Officer Andre Muller. "These
strong results give us increased confidence that earnings will
grow more than previously anticipated."
(Reporting by John Miller)