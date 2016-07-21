FRANKFURT, July 21 Swiss biotechnology firm Actelion raised its guidance for a second time, buoyed by strong uptake of its new pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) medicines.

Europe's biggest biotech firm is banking on its two newest PAH drugs, Uptravi and Opsumit, to help offset falling revenue from Tracleer, its mainstay drug for the last decade that lost patent protection in November.

Actelion said it now expected its core operating income to rise by a low-teen percentage in 2016. In April it had said it expected core profit to grow at a high single-digit percentage rate.

It reported first-half core operating income of 499 million Swiss francs ($507.01 million), up 11 percent year on year at constant exchange rates.

($1 = 0.9842 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Tina Bellon)