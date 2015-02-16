* Shares fall, underperform European sector
* Actelion sees low single-digit earnings growth this year
* Dividend raised 8 percent
* Plans to buy back equivalent to 8.8 percent of shares
* Tracleer sales of 328 mln francs miss 356 mln forecast
(Adds analyst comment, detail)
ZURICH, Feb 16 Shares in Actelion fell
on Monday after Europe's biggest biotech firm trimmed its
earnings forecast for 2015 and posted lower-than-expected sales
of both its main product Tracleer and a key follow-up drug.
Actelion joined Swiss banks UBS and Credit Suisse
in warning that a surging franc following the Swiss
central bank's removal on Jan. 15 of a cap on the currency
against the euro will weigh on the company's results.
"We must be mindful that, as (with) most Swiss exporters, a
strong Swiss franc will have a negative impact on Actelion's
Swiss franc earnings," Chairman Jean-Pierre Garnier wrote in a
letter to shareholders.
Actelion now forecasts core earnings per share will grow by
a low, single-digit percentage, slightly less optimistic than
its previous forecast for single-digit core earnings growth.
The stock fell on Monday, making Actelion the biggest loser
on Switzerland's blue-chip index since the central bank
allowed the franc to float freely, with a decline of 15 percent.
At 1203 GMT, the shares were 1 percent lower at 104.3,
lagging a 0.1 percent fall in the wider European healthcare
sector.
HIGHER DIVIDEND
Fabian Wenner, an analyst at Kepler Cheuvreux, said the new
outlook translated into a cut in earnings estimates of roughly 8
percent.
Wenner rates the stock at "buy" with a 122 franc target, as
it has a good pipeline of drugs to follow its flagship pulmonary
arterial hypertension (PAH) treatment Tracleer, which loses
patent protection this year.
Fourth-quarter Tracleer sales were 328 million francs ($353
million), below expectations of 356 million francs. The firm's
core net income was 94 million francs, which beat a consensus
estimate in a Reuters poll of analysts.
"For Tracleer, the results will warrant greater caution and
estimates have to come down," Wenner said.
Actelion is banking on follow-on PAH treatment Opsumit to
help cut its dependence on Tracleer and shield it from Gilead's
Letairis. Opsumit, however, also missed forecasts.
Still, Actelion's longer-term growth and earnings prospects
got a boost in June from better than expected data on clinical
trials of another PAH drug, Selexipag.
Actelion said it was on the hunt for potential acquisitions
but had not found a suitable deal and would return excess funds
to shareholders. Actelion raised its 2014 dividend by 8 percent
and said it was planning to buy back up to 8.8 percent of
outstanding stock over the next three years.
($1 = 0.9303 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Katharina Bart; additional reporting by Caroline
Copley in Berlin; editing by Edwina Gibbs and David Clarke)