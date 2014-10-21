* Sees 2014 core earnings up in low 20s percentage
* Q3 net profit 145.6 mln Sfr vs 135 mln poll forecast
* Q3 Opsumit sales 59 mln Sfr
* Says selexipag filing "very close"
* Shares up 6.8 pct
(Adds details on rival products, analyst, shares)
By Caroline Copley
ZURICH, Oct 21 Actelion raised its
2014 earnings guidance on Tuesday for the third time this year,
buoyed by a strong start to its new heart and lung drug and
better-than-expected profit in the third quarter.
Europe's biggest biotech company said on Tuesday it was
encouraged by the uptake for Opsumit, its new treatment for
pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), which won approval in the
United States and Europe at the end of last year.
The Swiss firm hopes sales of the drug will eventually
eclipse those of its current flagship product Tracleer, which
also treats PAH but will lose patent protection from 2015.
Opsumit chalked up sales of 59 million Swiss francs ($63
million) in the third quarter, up from 38 million in the second
quarter and ahead of analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll.
Lower operating expenses and reversals of reserves for
Medicaid rebates in the United States also helped net profit
rise 39 percent to 146 million francs, ahead of forecasts for
135 million.
Actelion now expects 2014 core earnings to grow by around
the low 20s percent at constant exchange rates. It had
previously guided for percentage growth in at least the
mid-teens.
Its shares, which have shot up over 35 percent since the
start of the year, were up 6.8 percent in early trade at 109.4
francs by 0827 GMT.
Sarasin analyst Chi Tran-Braendli, who has a 'neutral'
rating on the stock, described the results as "admirably strong"
but said 2015 would be a more challenging year.
"Although Opsumit is having a seemingly good launch, it is
unclear whether Actelion would be able to convert enough new and
existing patients to Opsumit, once cheap generic versions of
Tracleer and other alternative treatments for PAH are
available," Tran-Braendli wrote in a note.
RIVAL TREATMENTS?
Other analysts have noted that Opsumit could face increased
competition following positive data in September from the
combination of Gilead's Letairis and Adcirca from Eli
Lilly.
The two drugs, which will both lose patent protection before
Opsumit, combined could become a cheaper alternative to
Actelion's treatment, they say.
Chief Executive Jean-Paul Clozel was sanguine about the
rival data, saying he believed Actelion was well positioned.
"The use of combinations is really the preferred way to go,
so it's very good for Actelion because we believe that Opsumit
is the ideal drug to be used in combination," Clozel told
Reuters in an interview.
Actelion's future growth and earnings prospects have also
been boosted by better-than-expected data on clinical trials of
another PAH drug, selexipag, in June. Clozel said in a statement
the company planned to file the drug for approval with European
and U.S. health regulators "very soon".
The company is also looking to branch out beyond PAH and is
currently running a late-stage trial for its antibiotic for
patients suffering from Clostridium difficile associated
diarrhoea.
Clozel said Actelion's aim was to increase returns to
shareholders while growing faster than the market.
The stock, the best performer in the Swiss blue-chip index
so far this year, trades at around 17.4 times forward
earnings compared with a peer medium of 16.0 times.
(1 US dollar = 0.9412 Swiss franc)
(Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath and
Jane Baird)