(Adds details from prospectus)
ZURICH Feb 16 Actelion said on
Thursday that Johnson & Johnson's agreed tender offer
for the Swiss biotechnology company's shares is expected to
start on March 3 and run until March 30.
The price is $280 per share, valuing Actelion at $30
billion. Shares of the new research and development company
being spun out of Actelion for a Swiss listing will be
distributed to Actelion shareholders as a stock dividend prior
to settlement of the tender offer, it said.
A prospectus for the deal published on Thursday added these
points:
* Actelion will pay the bidder a $500 million break fee if
the offer is not successful or does not become unconditional in
certain circumstances
* The minimum acceptance rate is 67 percent
* J&J has agreed to make a 10-year convertible loan worth
580 million Swiss francs to the R&D pipeline company being spun
off; the loan will be convertible, in two tranches, into up to
32 percent of the shares of R&D NewCo.
* R&D NewCo will be financed by the convertible loan, cash
on hand of CHF 420 million provided by Actelion, and a credit
facility of the CHF equivalent of $250 million to be provided by
the bidder
* Shares of R&D NewCo are expected to be admitted to listing
on the SIX Swiss Exchange on the same day as the Actelion deal
settlement
* J&J intends to delist Actelion and plans a squeeze-out if
needed
* J&J executives Paul Stoffels and Joaquin Duato approached
Actelion CEO Jean-Paul Clozel at a conference in January 2016
and suggested they explore a potential strategic transaction
* In August 2016 J&J Chairman and Chief Executive Alex
Gorsky informed Actelion's chairman that J&J was not interested
in a collaboration on cardiovascular products, but rather in
acquiring Actelion
* After considering a rival approach in early December from
a company identified only as "company A", Actelion's board
authorised re-engaging with J&J because "this path was more
likely to result in a transaction that would maximise value for
Actelion and its shareholders"
(Reporting by John Miller; editing by Michael Shields and Jason
Neely)