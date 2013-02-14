BRIEF-GHP sets new financial goals, targets sales growth of 15 pct/year
* Says targets average growth of 15 percent per year through organic growth and acquisitions.
ZURICH Feb 14 Europe's largest biotech company Actelion said it would hike its dividend by 25 percent as investors wait for a U.S. regulatory decision on its new heart and lung drug, Opsumit, which it hopes will cut its dependency on current mainstay Tracleer.
The group posted a full-year net profit of 303.2 million Swiss francs, compared to a loss of 146.3 million francs a year ago. Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast net profit of 303 million.
Actelion proposed a 25 percent increase in its dividend to 1.00 franc. (Reporting by Caroline Copley)
* Servier and Pfizer announce FDA clearance of IND application for UCART19 in adult relapsed/refractory acute lymphoblastic leukemia
* Says the co to jointly develop biosimilars technology with ITOCHU CHEMICAL FRONTIER Corporation