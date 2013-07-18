BRIEF-Crossject gets authorization to conduct study on bioequivalence of Zeneo Midazolam
* Gets authorization to conduct study on bioequivalence of Zeneo Midazolam Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
(Corrects day of the week to Thursday)
ZURICH, July 18 Actelion, Europe's largest biotech company lifted its full-year guidance on Thursday and now expects to return to growth in 2013 boosted by strong sales of its mainstay product and benefits from its cost-savings programme.
Actelion said it now expects core earnings to cross into the double-digit percentage range for 2013. Due to the faster growth in 2012 and 2013, Actelion forecast stable earnings in 2014 and growth in at least the single-digit range in 2015.
It had previously forecast stable core earnings in 2013 in local currencies, followed by a return to growth in 2014 and double digit percentage growth in 2015.
Sales of its main product Tracleer, a treatment for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) rose 2 percent to 766.9 million Swiss francs ($812.5 million) in the first half, while net profit for the period was 199.5 million francs. ($1 = 0.9439 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Caroline Copley)
March 6 Arab Drug Company for Pharmaceuticals and Chemical Industries
* Philip Broadley will be proposed to shareholders for election as non-executive director; Ann Cairns will step down from board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: