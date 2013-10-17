BRIEF-Acerus files a new drug submission for Gynoflor(TM) in Canada
ZURICH Oct 17 Actelion, Europe's largest biotech company, confirmed its full-year outlook on Thursday ahead of a widely anticipated approval of its big drug hope Opsumit by U.S. health regulators later this week.
Nine month sales of its main product Tracleer, a treatment for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), rose 3 percent to 1.138 billion Swiss francs, while net profit was 304 million francs.
Actelion confirmed its forecast for core earnings to cross into the double-digit percentage range for 2013. (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian and Caroline Copley)
March 1 Diagnostic company Alere Inc said on Wednesday it would delay filing its 2016 annual report and that it has not yet fixed a material weaknesses with respect to its revenue recognition practices disclosed in its 2015 annual report.
BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe, March 1 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A s Zimbabwe’s health service buckles amid low levels of public funding and a government freeze on hiring medical staff, volunteers have stepped in to take the strain.