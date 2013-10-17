BRIEF-Acerus files a new drug submission for Gynoflor(TM) in Canada
* Acerus files a new drug submission for Gynoflor(TM) in Canada
ZURICH Oct 17 Actelion Ltd : * Shares fall 3 percent after 9-month results
March 1 Diagnostic company Alere Inc said on Wednesday it would delay filing its 2016 annual report and that it has not yet fixed a material weaknesses with respect to its revenue recognition practices disclosed in its 2015 annual report.
BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe, March 1 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A s Zimbabwe’s health service buckles amid low levels of public funding and a government freeze on hiring medical staff, volunteers have stepped in to take the strain.