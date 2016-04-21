ZURICH, April 21 Actelion has raised U.S. prices at the start of 2016 for its mainstay Tracleer drug, which lost patent protection in November but has yet to face strong generic competition, the Swiss biotechnology firm's chief executive said on Thursday.

"We've had limited increase in the pricing of Tracleer in the U.S. at the beginning of the year," CEO Jean-Paul Clozel told Reuters in an interview after the company published first-quarter earnings and raised its 2016 outlook.

"It's a mid-single-digit increase of the list price."

Actelion is banking on its two newest pulmonary arterial hypertension drugs, Uptravi and Opsumit, to help offset falling revenue from Tracleer.

(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)