ZURICH May 8 Actelion should continue
a late-stage study into a new heart and lung drug, independent
monitors have recommmended, with final results now expected by
mid-2014, giving the biotech firm hope it has a further product
in its pipeline.
Actelion said in a statement the Independent Data Monitoring
Committee had told the company it had unanimously recommended
the continuation of a late-stage study in selexipag with no
modifications, adding final results should come next year.
Selexipag is the third drug from Actelion to treat pulmonary
arterial hypertension (PAH), a progressively worsening condition
characterised by abnormally high blood pressure in the arteries
of the lungs. The cause is unknown and the disease has no cure.
