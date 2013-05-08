ZURICH May 8 Actelion should continue a late-stage study into a new heart and lung drug, independent monitors have recommmended, with final results now expected by mid-2014, giving the biotech firm hope it has a further product in its pipeline.

Actelion said in a statement the Independent Data Monitoring Committee had told the company it had unanimously recommended the continuation of a late-stage study in selexipag with no modifications, adding final results should come next year.

Selexipag is the third drug from Actelion to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), a progressively worsening condition characterised by abnormally high blood pressure in the arteries of the lungs. The cause is unknown and the disease has no cure. (Reporting by Caroline Copley)