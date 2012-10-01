* Acteon valued at 800-900 mln stg - sources
* Motion Equity sells pumps maker Ixetic for 308 mln euros
By Simon Meads
LONDON, Oct 1 Private equity group First Reserve
has sold UK offshore oil and gas services group Acteon to rival
KKR, one of two European deals on Monday to fan hopes
that private equity firms can still make profitable sales.
The other deal was for Ixetic, a manufacturer of hydraulic
and vacuum pumps in automobiles. Motion Equity Partners -
formerly known as Cognetas - said that it had sold Ixetic to
auto parts group Magna International Inc for 308 million
euros ($396 million).
Both sales come at a tough time for private equity houses,
as difficult trading outlooks for companies and volatile debt
markets thwart many private equity auctions, including the sale
of frozen foods group Iglo and engineering company Schenck
Process.
Texas-based private equity firm White Deer Energy will take
a minority stake in Acteon alongside KKR, with the remainder of
the company owned by management, the groups said.
No financial details were disclosed but two people familiar
with the situation said the deal valued the company at 800
million to 900 million pounds ($1.3 billion to $1.45 billion).
Acteon, which provides subsea services, has quadrupled
operating profits over the past six years as its business has
grown internationally and explorers have moved into deeper
waters.
First Reserve bought a 52 percent stake in Acteon in 2006
for 70 million pounds, meaning that the value of its stake has
increased more than five times.
Motion Equity said it had made 2.2 times its original equity
investment in Ixetic. The German business, which has opened new
manufacturing plants in Bulgaria and China since its 2006
purchase, increased sales to 300 million euros in 2011.
KKR and its rivals have been targeting the energy sector,
hoping to capitalise on the move to new energy sources.
KKR bought U.S. oil and gas company Samson last year, in
2011's second-largest leveraged buyout, while rival Apollo
Global Management led a consortium to buy El Paso Corp's
oil and gas exploration business in February.
J.P. Morgan Cazenove and Simmons & Company International
jointly advised First Reserve and Acteon while HSBC advised KKR.
Rothschild advised Motion Equity Partners on the sale of
Ixetic.