SINGAPORE May 29 The head of Actis' Singapore
office, Gary Addison, has left the emerging markets private
equity firm after four and a half years, according to an email
seen by Reuters.
Addison, who was also a partner at Actis with around 20
years of experience in the industry, has no immediate plans to
join another company, according to a source with direct
knowledge of the matter.
Actis has not appointed another head of its Singapore
office, two sources told Reuters.
London-based Actis manages $4.6 billion of funds and has
invested in businesses as diverse as Rwanda's second-largest
commercial bank and fast food chain Xiabu Xiabu in China.
(Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by John O'Callaghan)