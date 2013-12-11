BRIEF-Scopia Capital Management reports 12 pct passive stake in Acorda Therapeutics
* Scopia Capital Management LP reports 12 percent passive stake in Acorda Therapeutics Inc as of Feb 28 - SEC filing
MUMBAI Dec 11 Private equity firm Actis said on Wednesday it sold its 82 percent stake in India's Sterling Hospital to Addlife Investments Private Limited, a company promoted by the hospital's current chairman, Girish Patel.
Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.
Patel will remain as the chairman and continue to build the business and grow its operations in Gujarat and beyond, Actis said in a statement.
Actis, which manages $6 billion and invests in emerging markets, invested in the Gujarat-based hospital in 2006.
Sterling runs a chain of seven multi-specialty hospitals in western India. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Hudson Executive Capital LP reports 6.1 percent stake in Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc as on February 28, 2017 - SEC filing
* RMB Capital Holdings LLC reports 9.9 percent passive stake in Porter Bancorp Inc as on December 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2neswPi) Further company coverage: