UPDATE 1-Toshiba's Westinghouse should decide on Chapter 11 by end-March -Japan Finmin
* Could face delisting if it misses extension until March 27 (Recasts and writes through)
MUMBAI Oct 22 Private equity firm Actis said on Tuesday it invested $48 million in Indian pharmaceuticals company Symbiotec Pharmalab Ltd for a significant stake.
Symbiotec is a leading specialist producer of steroid- hormone active pharmaceutical ingredients and has over 200 customers, including large multinationals as well as generic pharmaceutical companies, Actis said in a statement.
Actis, which manages $5 billion globally, invests mostly in emerging markets.
Private equity investments in India fell about 67 percent in the September quarter from a year earlier to about $1.3 billion over 75 deals, according to early data from Venture Intelligence.
IDFC Capital, a unit of IDFC Ltd advised Symbiotec on the deal, the statement said. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
CHICAGO, March 9 Four individual investors of Peabody Energy Corp are accusing the company, certain hedge funds and other parties involved in the coal producer's Chapter 11 bankruptcy of breaching their fiduciary duties, according to a lawsuit filed on Thursday.
WASHINGTON, March 9 U.S. congressional panels in the House and Senate on Thursday approved - with bipartisan support - a handful of bills aimed at helping companies raise capital, a sign that Congress may be able to approach financial regulatory reform on a piecemeal basis without awaiting a blockbuster bill.