BRIEF-HPE reports details for completion of spin-off and merger of its enterprise services business
* HPE announces details for completion of spin-off and merger of its enterprise services business
Sept 30 Active Network Inc, which makes software for event management and online registrations, said it would be acquired by Vista Equity Partners for about $1.05 billion.
The private equity firm will make a tender offer of $14.50 per share, representing a 27.2 percent premium to Active Network stock's Friday closing.
Active shares were trading at $14.45 before the bell.
* HPE announces details for completion of spin-off and merger of its enterprise services business
* Entercom Communications and CBS Radio announce pricing of term loan in connection with merger
TORONTO, March 2 Jim Mackey, the head of corporate development and strategy at BlackBerry Ltd , left the company in mid-February, he told Reuters on Thursday.