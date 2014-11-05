STOCKHOLM Nov 5 Active Biotech Ab
* Active biotech strengthens its financial position: rights
issue of approximately sek 225 million
* The shareholders of the Company have pre-emptive rights to
subscribe for the new shares, whereby five existing shares
entitle the subscription of one new share.
* The subscription price is SEK 15 per share. Subscription
shall be made during the period 8 - 22 December 2014
* Active Biotech's largest shareholders, with total holdings
of approximately 49 per cent of the Company's shares and votes,
have undertaken to subscribe for their respective pre-emptive
parts of the rights issue.
* Extraordinary shareholders' meeting to be held on 1
December 2014 for approval of the board's resolution.
Link to press release: here
Further company coverage:
(Av Olof Swahnberg)