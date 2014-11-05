STOCKHOLM Nov 5 Active Biotech Ab

* Active biotech strengthens its financial position: rights issue of approximately sek 225 million

* The shareholders of the Company have pre-emptive rights to subscribe for the new shares, whereby five existing shares entitle the subscription of one new share.

* The subscription price is SEK 15 per share. Subscription shall be made during the period 8 - 22 December 2014

* Active Biotech's largest shareholders, with total holdings of approximately 49 per cent of the Company's shares and votes, have undertaken to subscribe for their respective pre-emptive parts of the rights issue.

* Extraordinary shareholders' meeting to be held on 1 December 2014 for approval of the board's resolution.