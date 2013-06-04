UK grocery inflation doubles in a month - Kantar Worldpanel
LONDON, March 7 British grocery inflation has doubled since February, with the price of food staples including butter, tea and fish all rising, industry data showed on Tuesday.
LONDON, June 4 Active Energy Group PLC : * Acquisition and subscription * To buy nikofeso holdings, subscription to raise 3.07 million STG
March 7 Britain's Ashtead Group Plc stuck by its annual earnings forecast on Tuesday as strong growth in the industrial equipment hire company's main North American market and a weaker British pound helped it to an 8 percent rise in third-quarter profits.
March 7 British bank Shawbrook Group Plc said on Tuesday it had rejected an improved proposal be bought by two private equity firms for 825 million pounds ($1 billion).