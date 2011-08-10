* Q2 adj EPS $0.18 vs $0.05 yr ago

* Q2 sales up 21 pct to $99 mln

* Sees Q3 rev $84-$88 mln

* Sees Q3 net loss of $1.5-$3.5 mln

* Shares up 4 pct in after-market trade (Follows alerts)

Aug 10 Active Network Inc , a provider of organization-based cloud computing applications, posted a quarterly profit helped by higher revenue at its core technology business, but forecast a net loss in the third quarter as it boosts investments.

The company, which operates Active.com online community-building website, expects a third-quarter net loss of $1.5-$3.5 million on revenue of $84-$88 million.

"We are continuing to make key investments in our technology platform to help drive future growth," the company, which went public in May, said.

April-June net income was $1.1 million, or 3 cents a share, compared with a loss of $8.8 million, or $1.26 a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company earned 18 cents a share.

Revenue rose 21 percent to $99 million.

Technology unit revenue, which accounts for 86 percent of total revenue, rose by a fifth.

Net revenue per registration rose 8 percent to $3.04.

Shares of the San Diego-based company, which closed at $13.31 on the New York Stock Exchange, were up 4 percent in after-market trade. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)