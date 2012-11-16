* Publisher Activision says sales set a record
* Company remains cautious about 2012, 2013
* Shares rise 3 pct on Nasdaq
Nov 16 The latest "Call of Duty" videogame had
worldwide sales of more than $500 million in the first 24 hours
of its release, a new record, game publisher Activision Blizzard
Inc said on Friday.
Shares of Activision rose about 3 percent following the
news, even after the company said it remains cautious about the
rest of 2012 and 2013 due to the macro-economic environment.
The note of caution likely means Activision is preparing to
provide 2013 financial targets that are below Wall Street
expectations, Brean Murray, Carret & Co analyst Todd Mitchell
said. But he expects a strong fourth quarter.
"The combination of the strong 'Call of Duty' and good
indications on 'Skylander' (another Activision game) points to a
very strong quarter," Mitchell said.
While "Call of Duty: Black Ops II" had first-day sales of
more than $500 million, Microsoft Corp's sci-fi
action-shooter "Halo 4," launched a week earlier, had sales of
$220 million on its first day.
In 2011, Activision reported first-day sales of about $400
million in North America and the UK for "Call of Duty: Modern
Warfare 3," and sales of $1 billion after 16 days.
North America and the UK are Activision's biggest markets,
according to Hudson Square analyst Daniel Ernst.
Mitchell said, "I assume the sell-through on ("Black Ops
II") will be strong enough that it beats last year's launch when
you look at first-week sales"
Activision, the world's largest videogame publisher, raised
its earnings outlook last week on expectations for strong
holiday sales of the new "Call of Duty."
As more gamers migrate from console gaming to mobile
offerings on tablets and smartphones, the video game industry
has seen revenues decline. The performance of high-profile
titles like "Call of Duty" is being watched closely as a gauge
of future demand for the sector.
Activision said on Friday that it believes the new "Call of
Duty" represents "the biggest entertainment launch of the year
for the fourth year in a row." It said millions of fans attended
more than 16,000 midnight openings at retail stores worldwide on
Nov. 13.
Its first-day sales estimate was based on Chart-Track,
retail customer sell-through information and internal company
estimates.
Activision shares were up 29 cents, or almost 3 percent, at
$10.85 in morning trading on Nasdaq.