SAN FRANCISCO Nov 6 Activision Blizzard Inc's
latest title from its blockbuster "Call of Duty" video
game franchise surpassed $1 billion in sell-in sales - the
number of copies shipped to retailers - a day after its launch,
the company said on Wednesday.
Activision shares were relatively unchanged at $16.54 in
afternoon-trading on the Nasdaq.
The franchise's tenth instalment "Call of Duty: Ghosts," a
gritty military-themed shooter game, was released worldwide on
Tuesday.
While Activision has only announced "sell-in" sales,
Take-Two Interactive Software Inc's said in September
that its "Grand Theft Auto V," touched $800 million in retail
sales a day after it launched.
Grand Theft Auto V crossed the $1 billion mark for sales
through retail channels in three days, the fastest rate for any
video game, Take Two said.
Whether Activision beats this record remains to be seen, as
the company has not yet divulged retail sales figures - actual
sales through retail channels - and the number of units sold of
its just-launched "Call of Duty: Ghosts."
In cities like London and San Francisco, excited "Call of
Duty" fans queued up at retail stores at midnight launch events.
Activision hosted a glitzy pre-launch party in London to
celebrate the release of the game, which was developed by
Activision's Infinity Ward studio.
Activision, also known for its "Skylanders" games, has been
delivering a "Call fo Duty" title every year over the last
decade.
Last year, the game maker's first-person shooter title "Call
Of Duty: Black Ops II" took 15 days to hit $1 billion in global
sales after its November release. That game touched $500 million
in retail sales on its first day.