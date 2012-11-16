(Corrects paragraph three to $400 million from $400)
* Publisher Activision says sales set a record
* Company remains cautious about 2012, 2013
Nov 16 The latest "Call of Duty" videogame had
sales of more than $500 million in the first 24 hours of its
release, a new record, game publisher Activision Blizzard Inc
said on Friday.
By comparison, Microsoft Corp's sci-fi
action-shooter "Halo 4," launched a week earlier, had sales of
$220 million in its first day on the market.
In 2011, Activision reported first-day sales of about $400
m illion for its latest game at the time, "Call of Duty: Modern
Warfare 3," and sales of $1 billion after 16 days.
Activision, the world's largest videogame publisher, raised
its earnings outlook last week on expectations for strong
holiday sales of its new "Call of Duty: Black Ops II," saying it
hoped it would beat previous "Call of Duty" records.
However, the company said on Friday that it remains cautious
about the rest of 2012 and 2013.
As more gamers migrate from console gaming to mobile
offerings on tablets and smartphones, the video game industry
has seen revenues decline. The performance of high-profile
titles like "Call of Duty" is being watched closely as a gauge
of future demand for the sector.
Activision said it believes the new "Call of Duty"
represents "the biggest entertainment launch of the year for the
fourth year in a row." It said millions of fans attended more
than 16,000 midnight openings at retail stores worldwide on Nov.
13.
Its first-day sales estimate was based on Chart-Track,
retail customer sell-through information and internal company
estimates.
Activision shares were up 14 cents to $10.70 in early Nasdaq
trading.
(Reporting By Aditya Kondalamahanty in Bangalore and Sinead
Carew in New York; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty, John
Wallace and Steve Orlofsky)