PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - March 10
March 10 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 21 Activision Blizzard Inc CEO Bobby Kotick and Co-chairman Brian Kelly control more than a quarter of voting interest in the company after completing their $8.2 billion deal to buy back most of its shares from Vivendi, the videogames publisher said on Monday.
Activision said on Oct. 11 that it had closed a deal under which French media conglomerate Vivendi sold most of its majority stake in the company known for "Call Of Duty" and "Skylanders" games.
Activision had said it would buy back 429 million shares from Vivendi for $5.83 billion in July.
Under the deal, Kotick and Kelly led an investor group, ASAC II LLP, which separately purchased about 172 million Activision shares from Vivendi for $2.34 billion. That group includes big-name backers like Fidelity Investments and Chinese web portal Tencent, who do not have any voting rights.
The two executives, who personally invested $50 million each as part of the deal, together control ASAC's voting power. Kotick's voting power amounts to 25.5 percent of overall shares, while Kelly holds 25.1 percent, the company said in a Monday filing.
* Could face delisting if it misses extension until March 27
March 9 A group that includes Jahm Najafi, chief executive of the Phoenix-based investment firm Najafi Companies, and private-equity firm Pamplona Capital Management has emerged as a bidder for Time Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.