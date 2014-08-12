SAN FRANCISCO Aug 12 An Activision Blizzard executive said on Tuesday that its upcoming "Destiny" shooter game has set a video game industry record as the most pre-ordered new title.

Activision Publishing Chief Executive Eric Hirshberg, speaking at the Gamescom video game conference in Cologne, Germany, said the game is "the most pre-ordered new IP (intellectual property) in history," according to video game retailer GameStop. (Reporting by Malathi Nayak)