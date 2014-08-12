CORRECTED-BRIEF-Fire on cooling tower at Lyondell Houston refinery -sources
* Fire breaks out on cooling tower at Lyondell Houston refinery, sources say Further company coverage: (Reporting by Erwin Seba and Ethan Lou; Editing by Sandra Maler)
By Malathi Nayak
SAN FRANCISCO Aug 12 An Activision Blizzard executive said on Tuesday the company's upcoming "Destiny" shooter game has set a video game industry record as the most pre-ordered new title.
Activision, the largest U.S. video game publisher by revenue, has made a massive bet on "Destiny" by investing $500 million to develop and promote the title in a bid to build the sci-fi role-playing videogame into its next multibillion-dollar franchise.
Activision Publishing Chief Executive Eric Hirshberg, speaking at the Gamescom video game conference in Cologne, Germany, said Destiny is "the most pre-ordered new IP (intellectual property) in history," according to video game retailer GameStop.
Investors hope that "Destiny," scheduled for release on September 9 from Bungie, the same studio that created Microsoft's best-selling "Halo" franchise, could re-invigorate Activision's revenue, which slid 6 percent in 2013.
"Destiny" is a combination of a traditional shooting game format and a role-playing game in which gamers play characters in a real-time online world. The title allows gamers to play "Guardians" who protect the last city standing on a post-apocalyptic Earth. (Reporting by Malathi Nayak; editing by Andrew Hay)
* Delphi Energy Corp. Reports 2016 year end results, reserves and provides operations update
March 15 A former investment adviser at an Oppenheimer Holdings Inc was sentenced to six months' imprisonment Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to insider trading based on information from a childhood friend working at Pfizer Inc.