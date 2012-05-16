May 16 Activision Blizzard Inc settled
a lawsuit against arch rival video game company Electronic Arts
Inc in which Activision accused two former executives of
breaking their employment agreements to develop games for EA.
"Activision and EA have agreed to put this matter behind
them," the companies said on Wednesday in a joint statement.
Neither company disclosed details of the settlement.
Two former Activision executives, Jason West and Vincent
Zampella, developed the original "Call of Duty" game and several
others in the series. After leaving Activision in 2010, West and
Zampella formed a new development studio, Respawn Entertainment,
and signed an exclusive publishing and distribution deal with
EA.
Activision said EA executives urged West and Zampella to
meet with them, and enlisted intermediaries to help, even though
West and Zampella were under contract with Activision.
West and Zampella sued Activision over their dismissal and
sought $36 million in royalty payments and damages. Activision
then countersued, seeking $400 million in actual and punitive
damages from EA and the former executives.
Activision Blizzard is the world's largest stand-alone game
publisher. Electronic Arts, which made its name on sports games,
publishes titles like "FIFA 11" and "Need for Speed."
A Los Angeles state court docket was still listing a trial
date in the case for the end of the month, and it was unclear
whether West and Zampella would also settle. An attorney for the
two former Activision executives could not immediately be
reached for comment on Wednesday.
The case in Superior Court of the State of California, Los
Angeles County is Jason West v Activision Publishing, No.
SC107041.
(Reporting By Dan Levine; Editing by Gary Hill)