Nov 6 Activision Blizzard Inc said it launched a film and TV studio to create original content based on its videogame franchises such as "Call of Duty" and "Hearthstone".

Activision Blizzard Studios' first production will be "Skylanders Academy," an animated TV series based on its role-playing toys-to-life videogame "Skylanders". (Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)