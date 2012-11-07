SAN FRANCISCO Nov 7 Activision Blizzard Inc
reported better-than-expected third-quarter results and
raised its 2012 forecasts, expecting its "Call of Duty: Black
Ops II" title to sell strongly starting next week.
The world's largest videogame publisher said non-GAAP
revenue rose about 20 percent to $751 million from $627 million
a year ago, surpassing Wall Street's average forecast for $709.8
million.
Non-Gaap net income was $168 million, or 15 cents per share,
in the third quarter, compared with $87 million, or 7 cents a
year earlier.
)