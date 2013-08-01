By Malathi Nayak
SAN FRANCISCO Aug 1 Activision Blizzard Inc
will conduct "business as usual" for now while it
explores growth and acquisition opportunities, the video game
publisher's CEO said on Thursday after sealing a deal last week
to buy back most of parent company Vivendi's stake for
more than $8 billion.
CEO Bobby Kotick would not be drawn out on his plans for the
No. 1 video games publisher, which in past years has managed to
outpace its rivals thanks to blockbuster franchises such as
"Call of Duty." On Thursday, it reported a 42 percent drop in
second-quarter revenue, reflecting broad contraction in the
video games industry and a lighter games-release schedule.
"It makes it a lot easier to manage the business when you
have one independent view and you don't have to consider the
issues of the majority shareholder," Kotick said in an
interview.
"It's business as usual," he added. "The single biggest
change now is that we will have an undistracted focus on all of
the opportunities and challenges in our business."
Activision shares dropped about 2 percent to $17.87 in
after-hours trading after closing at $18.195 on the Nasdaq.
Activision Blizzard and an investor group led by Kotick
and co-Chairman Brian Kelly reached an agreement to buy a
portion of the majority stake held by France's Vivendi in an
$8.17 billion transaction that would allow the company to become
independent.
On Thursday, the company confirmed preliminary results that
had been announced last week in conjunction with the deal.
For the quarter ended June 30, Activision said its non-GAAP
revenue, adjusted for the deferral of digital revenue and other
items, dropped 42 percent to $608 million, from $1.05 billion in
the same quarter a year ago.
But that surpassed Wall Street's average revenue forecast
for $604.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Non-GAAP income totaled $90 million, or 8 cents per share,
dropping from $224 million, or 20 cents per share a year
earlier.
Subscribers of its fantasy-action online game "World of
Warcraft," a large source of steady subscription-based revenue,
dropped to 7.7 million in the second quarter from 8.3 million
last quarter, the company said last week.
Sales of console devices and games have declined from month
to month since 2012, chiefly because of aging console devices
and users migrating to inexpensive game offerings on mobile
devices.
The industry is pinning its hopes for resurgent profits on
news-generation video game consoles from Sony Corp
and Microsoft Corp, which will go on sale this
year-end holiday season.
Activision has warned that it expects to have higher
marketing costs in the second-half and a challenging holiday
quarter because of heavy competition and uncertainty around the
demand for new video game consoles.
The company raised its full year GAAP forecast and expects
revenue of $4.31 billion and earnings of 77 cents per share,
compared to its previously announced revenue of $4.22 billion
and earnings of 73 cents per share. It maintained its non-GAAP
forecast of $4.25 billion in revenue and earnings of 82 cents
per share.
Due to competition from devices like smartphones and
tablets, some analysts expect that sales this console cycle will
shrink compared to sales of last-generation consoles like
Nintendo Co Ltd's Wii.
"Every console cycle that we've seen from 1990 has done
better than the prior cycle and you keep building audiences and
products that appeal to broader demographics," Kotick said. "I
don't have a crystal ball but there's a lot to be enthusiastic
about."