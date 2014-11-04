(Adds CEO comment, details on "Destiny" and "World of Warcraft"
expansion pack, updates stock price)
By Malathi Nayak
SAN FRANCISCO Nov 4 Videogame maker Activision
Blizzard Inc raised its full-year 2014 forecast after
posting better-than-expected third-quarter results on robust
sales of "Destiny" and a jump in "World of Warcraft"
subscribers.
Shares of Activision were up about 4 percent in after-hours
activity after closing at $19.95 on the Nasdaq on Tuesday.
Activision, also known for its "Skylanders" and "Diablo"
games, raised its 2014 non-GAAP revenue forecast to $4.8 billion
and said it expects non-GAAP earnings of $1.35 per share. It had
previously announced a forecast of $4.7 billion in non-GAAP
revenue and $1.29 per share of non-GAAP income.
"We expect to deliver double-digit non-GAAP revenue growth
year-over-year and record non-GAAP earnings per share" in 2014,
Chief Executive Bobby Kotick told analysts on a conference call.
Sci-fi shooter game "Destiny," which set a record by
touching $500 million in sales on its launch day in September,
is expected to deliver strong sales through the holiday season
and beyond, executives told analysts on the call. The title has
seen a $500 million investment from the company.
The company said "World of Warcraft" subscribers in the
quarter were more than 7.4 million compared with 6.8 million in
the second quarter. This was driven by a surge in players
returning to the game ahead of the Nov. 13 release of "Warlords
of Draenor," the next expansion pack in the World of Warcraft
series, executives told analysts on the conference call.
The Santa Monica, California-based company reported a 78
percent jump in non-GAAP net revenue of $1.17 billion in the
third quarter ended Sept. 30, up from $657 million a year
earlier. This beat analysts' expectations of $1.005 billion.
The company's third-quarter non-GAAP income, adjusted for
the deferral of digital revenue and other items, was 23 cents
per share, up from 8 cents per share a year earlier. This also
surpassed Wall Street's average estimate of 13 cents per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Activision's holiday offerings include the just-launched
"Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare" title from its hit
military-action game franchise and "Skylanders Trap Team" that
was released last month as part of its billion-dollar game
franchise for children.
In a bid to expand its footprint in Asia, the company will
launch its "Call of Duty" title as a free-to-play online game in
China next year, executives said on the conference call.
(Editing by Chris Reese, Alan Crosby and Matthew Lewis)