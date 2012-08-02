SAN FRANCISCO Aug 2 Activision Blizzard Inc , the world's largest videogame publisher, reported lower earnings and sales in the second quarter but beat Wall Street expectations on both.

The company said revenue fell 6 percent to $1.08 billion from $1.15 billion a year ago. Net income dropped 45 percent to $185 million, or 16 cents per share, from $335 million, or 29 cents per share, in the year-ago period.

Adjusted for the deferral of digital revenue and other items, income rose 90 percent to $224 million, or 20 cents per share. Wall Street analysts were expecting 12 cents per share on average, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting By Malathi Nayak; Editing by Richard Chang) ((Malathi.Nayak@thomsonreuters.com)(415-677-2538)(@MalathiNayak )