* Raises 2012 outlook; pins hopes on Diablo III
* Warcraft's sustained hemorrhage spooks investors
* Shares slide
(Adds Vivendi, Warcraft and pipeline details, analyst quote,
background)
By Malathi Nayak
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 2 Activision Blizzard Inc
raised its 2012 outlook on expectations that strong
sales from recently launched fantasy action game "Diablo III"
will offset an exodus of users from its bread-and-butter "World
of Warcraft" franchise.
The shares of the world's largest publisher of video games -
majority-owned by French media conglomerate Vivendi SA
- slid 4 percent after it revealed it lost another million users
from its signature online role-playing game.
Investors closely watch subscriber numbers for "World of
Warcraft," Activision's most profitable business and the source
of a steady stream of subscription-based revenue.
But subscribers for the 7-year-old game have dwindled in
recent quarters as users switch to free offerings. Subscribers
dropped to 9.1 million in the second quarter from 10.2 million
last quarter.
"The sort of dent in the armor is the number of subscribers
for "World of Warcraft," a pretty steep sequential decline in
subscribers. And that's going to be a red flag for investors,"
said Colin Sebastian, an analyst at RW Baird.
The title's next expansion pack, "World of Warcraft: Mists
of Pandaria," will be released on Sept. 25.
Mike Hickey, an analyst at National Alliance Capital
Markets, said the expansion pack could lure retreating
"Warcraft" gamers back into the game and generate revenue.
"That's viewed as a catalyst. It brings subscribers back
into the game," he said.
DIABLO III RAGES ON
Activision is hoping that "Diablo III" will boost its online
business. Launched in May, the game already has more than 10
million players, the company said on Thursday.
The company reported lower earnings and sales in the second
quarter that beat Wall Street's expectations. And it raised its
2012 forecasts for both revenue and earnings.
Activision now expects earnings per share of 99 cents in
2012, versus 95 cents previously. It raised its revenue estimate
to $4.64 billion from $4.5 billion.
"We raised our guidance for the year based largely on the
over-performance of Diablo III," Chief Executive Bobby Kotick
said in an interview.
The game sold 3.5 million copies within 24 hours of its
release and set a new record for being the fastest-selling PC
game and has topped game charts for the last six months.
Vivendi Chairman Jean-Rene Fourtou is testing the appetite
of possible buyers for his company's 60 percent stake in
Activision Blizzard, sources told Reuters last month.
This came in the in the wake of the departure of
Jean-Bernard Levy, CEO of the media and telecommunications
company. Levy's exit revived speculation that Vivendi wants to
sell its stake, which is valued at $8 billion.
Kotick declined to comment on this.
Heading into the holiday season, the company's 2012 pipeline
includes "Call of Duty: Black Ops II," which is scheduled for a
Nov. 13 launch.
The company announced in July that it plans to offer its
popular "Call of Duty" title as a free-to-play online game in
China, in a bid to expand its footprint in Asia. "Call of Duty"
represents Activision's largest franchise.
Activision has partnered with Tencent Holdings Ltd
an Internet and wireless services provider that will have an
exclusive license to operate the shooter game in China.
Revenue fell 6 percent to $1.08 billion from $1.15 billion a
year ago. Net income dropped 45 percent to $185 million, or 16
cents per share, from $335 million, or 29 cents per share, in
the year-ago period.
Adjusted for the deferral of digital revenue and other
items, the company said income rose 90 percent to $224 million,
or 20 cents per share. Wall Street analysts were expecting 12
cents per share on average, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
The company's stock dropped slightly to $11.50 in
after-hours trading from a close of $11.77 on Nasdaq.
