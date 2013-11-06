By Malathi Nayak
SAN FRANCISCO Nov 6 Video game publisher
Activision Blizzard Inc, known for its "Call of Duty"
franchise, said it slightly raised its 2013 outlook driven by
better-than-expected third-quarter earnings.
But the company's stock dropped 2 percent in late trade from
a close of $16.53 on the Nasdaq.
Activision, which closed a $8.2 billion deal last month to
buy back most of its shares from French media conglomerate
Vivendi, said on Wednesday that it expects GAAP
earnings per share of 83 cents in 2013, compared to its previous
forecast in the range of 80 cents to 82 cents.
It also raised its estimate for 2013 GAAP revenue to $4.32
billion from $4.31 billion.
"Our overall comfort with the market" before the launch of
Sony Corp's PlayStation4 Microsoft' s Xbox One consoles in
coming weeks moved the company to raise its 2013 forecast, Chief
Executive Bobby Kotick said in an interview.
"We feel like even with all the volatility of the new
console launches, we have a pretty good view into what's likely
going to happen and we are confident about our business," Kotick
said.
The Santa Monica, Los Angeles-based company said its revenue
and income fell in the third quarter.
On a GAAP-basis, revenue dropped to $691 million from $841
million a year ago and net income also fell to 5 cents per share
from 20 cents per share, in the year-ago period. But results
surpassed Wall Street analysts expectations of revenue of $589.4
million and earnings per share of 3 cents, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company said non-GAAP revenue, adjusted for the deferral
of digital revenue and other items, dropped 12.5 percent to $657
million from $751 million a year ago. It reported non-GAAP
income of 8 cents per share, compared to 15 cents per share in
the year-ago period.
Subscribers of its fantasy-action online game "World of
Warcraft," a large source of steady subscription-based revenue,
dropped slightly to 7.3 million in the third quarter from 7.7
million last quarter, the company said.